Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000.

NOBL stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.45. The company had a trading volume of 498,724 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.70.

