Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 702 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HYLS. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 19,389 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 40,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 39,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 77,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Finally, RiverTree Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 204,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,785,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.41. 6,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,842. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $38.81 and a 1-year high of $48.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

