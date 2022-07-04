Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $340,000 in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 146.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 1.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 56.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $1,862,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,338 shares in the company, valued at $72,393,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total transaction of $364,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH traded up $6.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $353.18. The stock had a trading volume of 13,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,729. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $359.11 and a 200-day moving average of $401.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $318.07 and a 12-month high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $290.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.27 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TECH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.17.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

