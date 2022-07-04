Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Has $189,000 Holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,332 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 6.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 55,683 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 5.9% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 69,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 2.5% during the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 56,089 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 16.0% during the first quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 16,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,046 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered First Majestic Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

Shares of NYSE:AG traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.43. The company had a trading volume of 303,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,072,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.76. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $16.09.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $156.84 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200,000.00%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

