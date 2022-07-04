Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares during the period. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. owned 1.43% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $8,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 531.2% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3,221.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $195,000.

FPEI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.84. The stock had a trading volume of 13,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,672. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $21.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.28.

