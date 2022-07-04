Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAY) Short Interest Up 38.5% in June

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ CLAY traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 34,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,132. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91. Chavant Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $10.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chavant Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth $148,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 19,858 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth $646,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition by 3.3% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 92,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $964,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

