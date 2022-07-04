ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.25.

CHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $19.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 2.79. ChampionX has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.85.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $865.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.75 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ChampionX will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

