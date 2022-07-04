Chainlink Price Reaches $6.06 on Top Exchanges (LINK)

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $2.83 billion and $227.96 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.06 or 0.00031767 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chainlink alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005250 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,070.69 or 0.99999837 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00009692 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

LINK is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 467,099,971 coins. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Buying and Selling Chainlink

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.