Celo Trading Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 3rd. One Celo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00004451 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Celo has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. Celo has a total market capitalization of $383.33 million and $13.54 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00165410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005230 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.70 or 0.00778352 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00085674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00016673 BTC.

About Celo

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,833,963 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars.

