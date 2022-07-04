Cashaa Price Up 1% Over Last 7 Days (CAS)

Cashaa (CAS) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One Cashaa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cashaa has a market cap of $6.77 million and $1.48 million worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cashaa has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005075 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,711.99 or 1.00021947 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009886 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005078 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002591 BTC.

About Cashaa

CAS is a coin. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 819,528,005 coins. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH . The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens. “

Buying and Selling Cashaa

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

