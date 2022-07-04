Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) PT Raised to C$12.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.00 to C$12.25 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CRLFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised Cardinal Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. CIBC began coverage on Cardinal Energy in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.64.

Shares of CRLFF opened at $5.82 on Thursday. Cardinal Energy has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $7.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2022, the company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

