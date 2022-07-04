Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CBDS traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 17,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,358. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18. Cannabis Sativa has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.51.

Cannabis Sativa Company Profile

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology.

