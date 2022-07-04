Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:CBDS traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 17,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,358. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18. Cannabis Sativa has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.51.
Cannabis Sativa Company Profile (Get Rating)
