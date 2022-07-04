Canal Insurance CO Cuts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Canal Insurance CO lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 50,500 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 4.6% of Canal Insurance CO’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Canal Insurance CO’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $16,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,346,805,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in CVS Health by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,497,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,760 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $689,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,860,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,922,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CVS traded up $1.28 on Monday, hitting $93.94. 266,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,055,613. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.61 and a 200-day moving average of $101.30. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77.
Several research firms recently commented on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.
In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
About CVS Health (Get Rating)
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
