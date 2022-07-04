Canal Insurance CO Cuts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Canal Insurance CO lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 50,500 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 4.6% of Canal Insurance CO’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Canal Insurance CO’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $16,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,346,805,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in CVS Health by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,497,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,760 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $689,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,860,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,922,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS traded up $1.28 on Monday, hitting $93.94. 266,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,055,613. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.61 and a 200-day moving average of $101.30. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

