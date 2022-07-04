Canal Insurance CO Buys Shares of 80,000 Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Canal Insurance CO purchased a new position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at about $543,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $8,984,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $24,250,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $2,811,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $1,406,000. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IOT traded up $1.22 on Monday, reaching $12.39. 85,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,880. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $31.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.39.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $142.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $769,981.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 264,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,854.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

IOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Samsara to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Samsara to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

