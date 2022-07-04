Bytecoin (BCN) Trading Up 23% Over Last 7 Days

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 3rd. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded up 23% against the dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $10.47 million and $13,994.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars.

