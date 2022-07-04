Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Short Interest Update

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the May 31st total of 3,610,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In other Bunge news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $5,135,696.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Bunge by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,109,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,895,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,276 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bunge by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bunge by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,304,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,363,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,635 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bunge by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,182,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,059,000 after acquiring an additional 249,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bunge by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,518,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,452,000 after acquiring an additional 72,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BG traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.95. 30,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,563. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51. Bunge has a 52-week low of $71.73 and a 52-week high of $128.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.29.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.02. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bunge will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 16.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

