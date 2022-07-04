Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Shares of Buckle stock opened at $27.47 on Thursday. Buckle has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.22. Buckle had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 60.56%. The business had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Buckle will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKE. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Buckle by 2,840.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Buckle by 142.2% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Buckle by 58.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

About Buckle (Get Rating)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

