Brokerages Set WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Target Price at $20.90

Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.90.

WKME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on WalkMe from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on WalkMe from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on WalkMe from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on WalkMe in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on WalkMe from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 25,190 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 15,877 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,368,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 854,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 272,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WalkMe stock opened at $10.46 on Monday. WalkMe has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $34.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45. The firm has a market cap of $864.54 million and a PE ratio of -5.94.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 33.65% and a negative net margin of 45.72%. The firm had revenue of $56.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WalkMe will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WalkMe

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

