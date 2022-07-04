Brokerages Set Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Target Price at $21.67

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.67.

RYTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.45. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $20.81. The company has a market cap of $216.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.07). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.66% and a negative net margin of 3,598.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 554.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

