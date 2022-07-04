Brokerages Set Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) PT at $160.00

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Petrofac from GBX 170 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.21) in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Petrofac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.72) target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

POFCY stock opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. Petrofac has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

