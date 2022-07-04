Brokerages Set Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Price Target at $36.29

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.29.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMND. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Lemonade from $95.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Lemonade from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Lemonade alerts:

NYSE LMND opened at $18.73 on Monday. Lemonade has a 52-week low of $15.99 and a 52-week high of $114.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.96.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.22. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 179.02%. The firm had revenue of $44.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 88.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lemonade will post -5.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,480,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,451,000 after acquiring an additional 596,850 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,925,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,485,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 334.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 204,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 157,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,136,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,440,000 after acquiring an additional 139,833 shares in the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lemonade Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.