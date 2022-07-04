Brokerages Set First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) PT at $15.63

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.63.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AG shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut First Majestic Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 33,454 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,533 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,253,000 after buying an additional 226,189 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 160,526 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 9,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver stock opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -743,000.00 and a beta of 1.03. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $156.84 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200,000.00%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

