Brokerages Set Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Target Price at $45.00

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FURCF shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($58.51) to €40.00 ($42.55) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($58.51) to €50.00 ($53.19) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €44.00 ($46.81) to €35.00 ($37.23) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €60.00 ($63.83) to €40.00 ($42.55) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Faurecia S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

OTCMKTS:FURCF opened at $19.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average of $32.91. Faurecia S.E. has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $55.32.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and comfort solutions.

