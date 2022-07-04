Brokerages Set Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Price Target at $35.30

Shares of Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.87.

ELMUF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Elisa Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Elisa Oyj from €57.00 ($60.64) to €64.00 ($68.09) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. DNB Markets cut shares of Elisa Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Elisa Oyj from €53.00 ($56.38) to €52.00 ($55.32) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Elisa Oyj from €19.40 ($20.64) to €18.60 ($19.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Elisa Oyj alerts:

Shares of Elisa Oyj stock opened at $56.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.18. Elisa Oyj has a 12 month low of $56.45 and a 12 month high of $56.45.

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elisa Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elisa Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.