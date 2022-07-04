Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 588 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 21.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 61,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.30. 1,249,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,558,770. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.55. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

