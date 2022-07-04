Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 1,028 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lessened its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WY traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.98. 231,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,521,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.90. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.50.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

