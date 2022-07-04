Bristlecone Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,057,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,765,000 after acquiring an additional 131,830 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,687,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,001,000 after acquiring an additional 30,921 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 956,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,583,000 after acquiring an additional 142,000 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 954,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,072,000 after acquiring an additional 532,721 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.31. 2,730,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,823,678. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.49.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

