Bristlecone Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,213 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 27,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 40.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $101,141.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,960,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,432,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 77,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $784,606.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 606,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,131,977.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,306 shares of company stock worth $1,461,383 over the last three months. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PLTR. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.27.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,070,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 4.16. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average of $12.14.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies (Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.