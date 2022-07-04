Bristlecone Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 274,695 ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 274,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,210,000. ARK Innovation ETF makes up about 2.2% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 220.5% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 690.3% during the 4th quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

ARKK stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.22. 2,632,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,011,004. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.32 and its 200-day moving average is $61.88. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $131.43.

