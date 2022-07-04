Bristlecone Advisors LLC Buys 329 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 34,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,954. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.77 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.20. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

About Expeditors International of Washington (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.