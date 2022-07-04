Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the May 31st total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $24.96. 2,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,169. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.62. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $23.06 and a 52-week high of $28.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BHFAL Get Rating ) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 250,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,370 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $6,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

