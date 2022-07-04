Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,300 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the May 31st total of 232,900 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $69,947.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,207,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,267,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $16.38. 2,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.78. The firm has a market cap of $458.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.67. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $20.05.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.71 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 33.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley downgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

