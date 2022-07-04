Brave Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,800 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($33.12) to GBX 2,850 ($34.97) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.53) to GBX 2,860 ($35.09) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($30.06) to GBX 2,550 ($31.28) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,038 ($25.00) to GBX 2,551 ($31.30) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,574.43.

Shares of SHEL traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $51.90. 360,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,246,170. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.70. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.01.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. Research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.84%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

