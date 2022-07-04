Brave Asset Management Inc. Sells 830 Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Brave Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDS. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 2,331,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,781 shares during the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,095,000. Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDS traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,475,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,781,611. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.76. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $54.91.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

