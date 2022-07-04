Brave Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,525 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Brave Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 645.2% in the fourth quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 17,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 14,892 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $168.32. The stock had a trading volume of 769,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,999,152. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $160.68 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

