Brave Asset Management Inc. Invests $217,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,610,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,069,457,000 after buying an additional 244,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,799,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,031,184,000 after buying an additional 159,817 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,899,642,000 after buying an additional 489,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,245,725,000 after buying an additional 237,090 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,203,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,925,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,435,601.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $737.79, for a total transaction of $239,781.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,207,035.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,202 shares of company stock worth $10,148,585 in the last quarter. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $4.27 on Monday, reaching $595.40. 14,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,253. The company has a fifty day moving average of $629.20 and a 200-day moving average of $640.39. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $747.42. The company has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.