Brave Asset Management Inc. Has $610,000 Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXT. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,186. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.40.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Textron had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

