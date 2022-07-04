Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Short Interest Down 33.9% in June

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the May 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of BONXF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,594. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.93. Bonterra Resources has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $1.19.
About Bonterra Resources (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bonterra Resources (BONXF)
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.