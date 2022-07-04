Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Short Interest Down 33.9% in June

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the May 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of BONXF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,594. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.93. Bonterra Resources has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $1.19.

Get Bonterra Resources alerts:

About Bonterra Resources (Get Rating)

Bonterra Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.