Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.60

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$18.60 and last traded at C$18.91, with a volume of 99168 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.32.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBD.B. Vertical Research upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$60.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion and a PE ratio of -4.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.80.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

