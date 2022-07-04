Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 1,064 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bogart Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $258.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $187.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.20 and its 200 day moving average is $274.99.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.57%.

Several research analysts have commented on DHR shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.08.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

