Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 276 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $659.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $784.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $999.50. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,649.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

