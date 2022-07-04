Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 14,581 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $44.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.80. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.60 and a twelve month high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

