Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 14,216 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,216 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 239.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 43,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 30,778 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 15,715 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $62.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $78.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.97 and its 200 day moving average is $63.67.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.56%.

Several research analysts have commented on GILD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

