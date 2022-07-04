Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 6,891 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 249,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 33,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $80.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $158.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.73%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

