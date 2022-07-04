BMO Capital Markets Boosts General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target to $80.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised General Mills from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.55.

GIS opened at $75.79 on Thursday. General Mills has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $75.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.37.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,466 shares of company stock valued at $7,399,768 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 52,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in General Mills by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 172,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,598,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

