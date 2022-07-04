Bluescape Energy Partners LLC Sells 1,668,704 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Bluescape Energy Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,338,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,668,704 shares during the quarter. NRG Energy comprises about 43.8% of Bluescape Energy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $243,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of NRG stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,713. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.39 and a 200-day moving average of $40.08. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $47.82.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.52%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

