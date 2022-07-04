Blocery (BLY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.20 Million

Blocery (BLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Blocery coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blocery has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Blocery has a market capitalization of $4.20 million and $83,129.00 worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blocery is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 513,183,330 coins. Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery . The official message board for Blocery is medium.com/@blocery . The official website for Blocery is blocery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocery should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocery using one of the exchanges listed above.

