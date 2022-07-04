Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) is Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises approximately 2.7% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $18,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 233.0% in the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.83. The stock had a trading volume of 132,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,022,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.80 and its 200 day moving average is $115.90. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $86.97 and a one year high of $149.78.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.36.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $468,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and sold 514,450 shares worth $27,576,536. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

