BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BJRI shares. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,000 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $29,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,597.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 435.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 569,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after buying an additional 463,331 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 733,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after buying an additional 249,932 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 722,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,452,000 after buying an additional 201,059 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 826,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,547,000 after buying an additional 163,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 158,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $517.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 736.58, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.93. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $49.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $298.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.22 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.07%. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

