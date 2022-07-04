BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.25.
A number of analysts have issued reports on BJRI shares. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,000 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $29,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,597.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of BJRI stock opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $517.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 736.58, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.93. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $49.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.33.
BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $298.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.22 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.07%. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.
