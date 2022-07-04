BitcoinPoS Market Capitalization Achieves $209,700.47 (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinPoS has a total market cap of $209,700.47 and approximately $30.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be bought for about $0.0374 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS Profile

BitcoinPoS (CRYPTO:BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,812,937 coins and its circulating supply is 5,601,483 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

